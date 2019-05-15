Astana Economic Forum 2019: a business highlight in Eurasia

The plenary session of the XII Astana Economic Forum (AEF) took place on Thursday in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan.

The event, held on 16 and 17 May this year, is an important rendezvous for top-level politicians, Nobel Prize winners and businessmen alike. Around 50,000 delegates from 150 countries have previously attended the international congress.

The AEF is regarded as one of the most influential international platforms for discussing the recovery and development of the global economy and financial system.

Using the slogan "Inspiring growth: people, cities, economies", the AEF describes itself as one of the business highlights of the year in Eurasia. It examines the rapid changes in the industry’s 4.0 era, and how the "new technological pattern dramatically changes the way we work, exercise our civil rights, and bring up our children."

The AEF’s topics are changed annually and cover a wide range of challenges, principally covering themes on the economy, technology, the social sector and consumption.

