The Brief: Hungary threatens to shift political families

Hungary's ruling Fidesz party is risking its future inside the centre-right European People's Party by cosying up to Italy's Matteo Salvini, according to German Christian Democratic parties.

But for the Hungarian foreign minister, a close ally of Viktor Orban — Salvini is on the right track politically.

First of all, I don't consider minister Salvini as a far-right politician. We respect his activities a lot, we respect his position regarding migration and security. We respect his position regarding guaranteeing security to the Italian people and to the European people. Peter Szijjarto Hungarian Foreign minister

Peter Szijjarto told Euronews that Fidesz would leave the EU's biggest centre-right block after the elections if the EPP turned to Macron's En Marche party or to any other liberal or leftist force.

The comments come as Hungary faces further isolation in the EU. Last Monday the other 27 members ignored Hungary's veto regarding a foreign policy statement on Israel.

"This was not the first time when we found ourselves in this debate. Procedurally it's absolutely unacceptable. And, politically as well, I have to say," said Szijjarto to Euronews.

"This was exactly the same situation during the debate in the United Nations on the global compact on migration. Foreign affairs decisions must be made unanimously in the EU."

Orban on Monday said there "is a risk that we will definitely break up" with the European Christian Democrats, but added that he "doesn't want that".