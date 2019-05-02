Stephen Moore withdraws from consideration for Fed job, Trump says

Stepehen Moore, the controversial former campaign adviser President Donald Trump had been considering nominating to the Federal Reserve board, has withdrawn his name from consideration for the job, Trump said Thursday.

"Steve Moore, a great pro-growth economist and a truly fine person, has decided to withdraw from the Fed process," Trump tweeted.

"Steve won the battle of ideas including Tax Cuts...and deregulation which have produced non-inflationary prosperity for all Americans. I've asked Steve to work with me toward future economic growth in our Country," Trump added.

Moore, who had worked as an economic adviser to the 2016 Trump presidential campaign, had come under increasing criticism in recent weeks over controversial statements he made about gender and earnings, as well as prior writings some have deemed sexist.

Earlier this week, Moore was being criticized for such comments after telling CNBC that the biggest challenge facing the U.S. economy was the drop in earnings for men.

Moore also faced questions about past writings, including a piece he wrote for National Review, in which he worried about a society where women earned more than men.

"The biggest problem I see in the economy over the last 25 years is what has happened to male earnings, for black males and white males as well," Moore said. "They've been declining. That is, I think, a big problem."

Moore was never officially nominated to be a a Federal Reserve governor, a post that carries a 14-year term.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders had told reporters earlier Thursday that there had been no change in Trump's official position on Moore, but that his past comments were still under review.