UK MPs ignore Brexit to grill Theresa May on social issues

British MPs prioritised grilling Prime Minister Theresa May on social issues rather than Brexit on Wednesday as she addressed parliament for the first time in three weeks.

The last time May spoke in the House of Commons was on April 11 after she had just secured another extension — until October 31 — from EU leaders to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Her Conservative government and the main opposition Labour party are currently in their fourth week of talks in an attempt to break the deadlock after MPs rejected her Withdrawal Agreement three times.

'Blinded by ideology'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's attack on the government's record on crime, poverty and social mobility also comes as English voters prepare to go to the polls on Thursday for local elections.

But Ian Blackford, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) in Westminster alluded to Brexit briefly, accusing May of being "blinded by ideology" and creating a "hostile environment" for EU students in Scotland by only granting three-year visas when Scottish universities' courses usually take four years.

May replied it is "a bit rich" for SNP to accuse her of being ideological and tackled SNP party leader Nicola Sturgeon's recent announcement that "it's time for Scotland to become independent."

But May's inquisition will not end there. After PMQs, she is due to receive questions from the Liaison Committee, comprised of the most senior backbenchers in parliament.