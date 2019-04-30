Watch: Powerful tornado touches down in Romanian countryside leaving wreckage behind

Dramatic pictures showed a tornado touch down in the Romanian countryside near the city of Calarasi on Tuesday as a result of a cold front which brought bad weather to eastern Romania.

The tornado has already destroyed at least ten houses in Calarasi County, according to local media. Romanian TV and Calarasi's chief officer George Iacob said that a bus carrying almost 40 people was overturned by the force of the winds in the tornado area.

In the player above, a video taken by weather company Meteoplus shows the impressive force of the tornado as it gets closer.