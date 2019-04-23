Kensington Palace releases photos of Prince Louis to mark his first birthday

Kensington Palace has released a set of photographs featuring Britain's Prince Louis to mark his first birthday.

The pictures were taken by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, earlier this month at their home in Norfolk, Britain.

The young prince is shown wearing a burgundy jumper in two of the shots and a blue sweater with a dog sewn onto it in another. He is smiling to show his two bottom teeth.

The Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS

Prince Louis is the third child of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and is therefore fifth in line to the throne, after his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

The new set of photos were released nearly a year after the palace published the first official photographs of Louis.

Taken shortly after his birth on April 23, the pictures show the young prince was with his sister who was kissing him on the head.

