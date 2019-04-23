Brits lose their marbles to Germans in annual World Championship

A German team has won the World Marbles Chamionships - its seventh world title in the last 13 years.

1st MC Erzgebirge took the title from former champions Black Dog Boozers by 39–0 in a one-sided final, at the event held at Tinsley Green in West Sussex.

It is claimed marbles has been played in the area for hundreds of years.

Here's how the game is played