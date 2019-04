Heavy rain brought more flooding to areas of Oregon on Wednesday.

Aerial video from TV station KATU in Portland shows a boat speeding over a flooded highway in Corvallis.

Local media report that the flooding closed a portion of Oregon Highway 34 in that area.

More than 4.3 inches (10.9 centimeters) of rain has fallen in Eugene since Thursday, including a record-breaking 2.34 inches (5.9 centimeters) on Sunday.

About 500 people were evacuated from their homes in that area on Tuesday.