ALGERIA: What happens after Bouteflika resigns at the end of the month?

"We need to disinfect the system," read a banner during a recent protest in Algeria. "Gangrene system: amputation is implication," read another.

Even a day after Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika decided to step down, the road to the rebirth of the country is still fraught with concerns, protesters say. What they are clamouring for loud and clear is first and foremost the revamping of a system that functions like a clan and is ridden with corruption.

Algerians continue to protest, calling for the exit of not only Bouteflika, but also the entire legion of political leaders that they say have corroded the system over the past few decades.

Hundreds and thousands of Algerians have been flooding the streets of the country since February 22 to protest against the ailing 82-year old president's decision to contest the upcoming elections. Most of the protesters have been young Algerians under the age of 30, hit hardest by the lack of economic reforms and a high rate of unemployment.

The four-term president finally announced on Monday his decision to resign amid mounting pressure. In recent days, his circle of high-profile loyalists also abandoned him, rendering his re-election bid almost impossible.

So what next? Bouteflika is supposed to officially resign before the end of his mandate on April 28, following which article 102 of the Algerian Constitution will be invoked.

What is article 102?

The Constitutional Council needs to get together and declare the presidency vacant. After that, this decision needs to be approved and upheld by the Parliament's two houses: the lower house that is the People's National Assembly, and the Council of the Nation, which is the equivalent of the Senate in France.

Under the constitution, once Bouteflika's resignation is tendered and the presidency is declared vacant, the speaker of Algeria’s upper house of parliament, would act as interim leader for up to 90 days. The current speaker is 77-year-old Abdelkader Bensalah. If for some reason, the speaker's seat is empty, the president of the Consitutional Council assumes office, equally for 90 days. Tayeb Belaiz, who is 70 years old, is the leader of the Council.

Algeria's Senate President Abdelkader Bensalah REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

At the end of the tunnel, a presidential election

During this period of 90 days, a presidential election must be organised, but the interim president does not have the right to contest the elections. Pending the outcome of the vote, no reshuffle or resignation of the government in place can be accepted.

What about the younger brother, Saïd?

Does Saïd Bouteflika, the mysterious and influential brother of the outgoing president, have a final card to play? Will the powerful military hierarchy, that has not yet lifted a finger, position itself strategically? Will the National Liberation Front be forced to let go of the reigns it held on to preciously since independence in 1962? The opposition, which has lost its credibility by remaining too passive, even by participating in power, could it find a real leader?

Many questions abound, but the answers remain elusive. What's certain is that the Algerian population has lost its faith in the current ways of the state.

