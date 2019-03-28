German government divided over ban on Saudi arms sales

Germany’s national security council is in a deadlock over extending the temporary ban on arms sales to Saudi Arabia that was adopted in November.

Weapons exports to Saudi Arabia from Germany were ceased following the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. At the time, the German government vowed to keep the ban in place until the circumstances of Khashoggi’s death were accounted for.

The two leading parties — the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) — are divided on the issue.

Pressure is mounting from France to end the ban. The European ally says the policy threatens joint-defence projects between Germany and France.