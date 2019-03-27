BREAKING NEWS

Austrian authorities arrest Iraqi national on suspicion of failed attack on German trains

By Rachael Kennedy 
An Iraqi national has been arrested in Austria on suspicion of carrying out failed attacks on German trains last year, and for having ties to the so-called Islamic State militant group (|S).

In a statement sent to Euronews on Wednesday, Vienna's public prosecutor said the 42-year-old man was believed to have carried out attacks in October and December of 2018.

The attacks consisted of a thick steel pylon being laid across German railway tracks in a bid to force a derailment.

"Only because of a technical error, the plan's intention to kill people was not achieved," the prosecutor spokesperson said.

Police later discovered a number of significant items close to the scene, including a threatening Arabic-language note and an IS flag, which "constituted the terrorist suspicion."

Despite denying any terrorism links, the suspect has been charged with attempted murder, serious property damage, and for supporting a terrorist and criminal organisation.

A joint investigation with German and European authorities is ongoing.