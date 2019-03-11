La Voiture Noire: the €11m Bugatti supercar that no-one can buy

It’s the €11 million Bugatti supercar that no-one can buy.

La Voiture Noire, a one-off thought to be the most expensive car in the world, was snapped up by a mystery enthusiast.

“We have a lot of customers that are interested in buying a one-off and we create ideas and then we go directly and present to them,” Stephan Winkelmann, president of the famous French carmaker, told Euronews at the Geneva Motor Show this week.

The car is a nod to the Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, a 1930s model of which only four were ever produced.

Specifically, it commemorates one of them that has been missing since disappearing towards the end of the decade.

"The world has been searching for this Atlantic for more than 80 years, it is one of the great mysteries in the history of the automobile,” said Bugatti in a statement.

“The car probably disappeared before the German invasion of Alsace, when it was to be dispatched to a safe region.”