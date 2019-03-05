Raw Politics in full: Macron's EU 'renaissance', Huawei battle and Spanish elections

EU renaissance?

French President Emmanuel Macron has kickstarted his party's European election campaign with an impassioned letter, calling for the bloc to learn from the Brexit "trap" and reform.

The open letter appeared in 28 newspapers across all EU member states and laid out a series of proposals for a "European renaissance". He also called on the EU to make fundamental changes on migration, defence and corruption — while warning of the risks of nationalism.

Huawei vs the United States

Reports have emerged that Huawei is planning to sue the US government for barring federal agencies from using its technology.

Zhang Yesui, a spokesperson for China's National People's Congress, said: "Some US government officials have been playing up the so-called security risks associated with the products of certain Chinese companies and linking it with China's National Intelligence Law."

"This kind of behaviour is an interference into economic activities with political means. And it is against the WTO rules and it disrupts international market order that is built on fair competition. This is typical double standards. It is neither fair nor ethical."

Spain's elections

Just nine months after taking power, Spain’s leader Pedro Sanchez has dissolved parliament and faces snap elections. It comes after he faced criticism or failing to quell the anger of pro-independence leaders — and as nationalism tightens its grip on Spain.

While early polls suggest Sanchez could do well on April 28, a clear majority is unlikely.