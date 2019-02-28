Firefighters called to rescue artist David Hockney from Amsterdam lift

Firefighters were called to Amsterdam's Conservatorium Hotel on Wednesday evening after artist David Hockney found himself stuck in a lift.

The 81-year-old artist was in the Netherlands to attend a press briefing about his upcoming exhibition at the Van Gogh Museum when the incident happened.

And he wasn't alone — several people had joined him in the lift, including BBC journalist James Naughtie, who tweeted about the mishap.

Hockney's friend, Daily Mail editor Geordie Greig, was also waiting at the hotel reception.

The rescue took around 30 minutes, according to reports, leaving the artist needing a cup of tea and a cigarette.

"I feel fine," he told the Daily Mail. "I just need a cigarette."