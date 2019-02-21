Ohio man punches lawyer in court after receiving 47-year sentence

An Ohio man punched his lawyer in the face in court on Tuesday upon finding out he was sentenced to nearly five decades in prison.

The altercation, caught on video by a Cuyahoga County sheriff's deputy's body camera, shows David Chislton, 42, allegedly assaulting his defense attorney after finding out he was sentenced to 47 years in prison.

Chislton had pleaded guilty to domestic abuse, aggravated arson, felonious assault and cruelty against a companion animal, according to Cleveland.com.

He now faces more charges after Tuesday's assault, according to NBC affiliate WKYC. Aaron Brockler, Chislton's attorney, was standing next to his handcuffed client, during his sentencing hearing in Common Pleas Court Judge Nancy Margaret Russo's courtroom and said everything went black."I turned to him because I was about to tell him that I will come and meet with him privately to see if there was anything we could do to reduce the sentence but before I could even open my mouth I heard a swoosh sound," Brockler told the news station.

David Chislton Cuyahoga County Sheriff\'s office

"All I remember is waking up on the floor underneath the table," he said. He then saw officers on top of his client, in an attempt to subdue him.

Brockler was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a concussion.

"I felt blessed that it was just a busted nose and a concussion," he said. "It could have been avoidable and hopefully I took a couple of shots so now nobody else will have to."

Common Pleas Court Administrative Judge John J. Russo responded to the altercation in an emailed statement on Thursday, wishing the attorney a speedy recovery."What occurred in courtroom 18-C today was unfortunate, and we are thankful that Attorney Aaron Brockler was not more seriously injured," the statement said.

The charges against Chislton stem from an hours-long standoff with police in 2017 after a domestic violence disturbance turned into a fire at an apartment complex, causing significant damage and displacing several families, according to WKYC.