Power play: Juan Guaidó and Nicolás Maduro take their rivalry to the stage

A battle of the bands with higher stakes than ever before is set to take place in aid of the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

British billionaire Richard Branson, backed by Venezuela ’s interim President Juan Guaidó, is organizing a music festival with the goal of raising €88 million for aid.

In a move that Guaidó called “desperate”, the embattled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced he will be holding his own rival concert.

With Venezuelans suffering through food and medicine shortages and growing political chaos, it has yet to be determined whether either concert is striking the right note. Find out more in tonight's Power Play.

