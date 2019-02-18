UK's Labour Party divided over anti-Semitism | Raw Politics

Seven MPs from the UK's Labour Party have resigned to form an independent group, citing issues with anti-Semitism among their concerns.

“I cannot remain in a party that I have today come to the sickening conclusion is institutionally anti-Semitic. The leadership has willfully and repeatedly failed to address hatred against Jewish people within its ranks” MP Luciana Berger stated in her resignation.

Discussing the resignations on Raw Politics, British MEP John Howarth said: “You can’t be the leader of a party and not take responsibility for where it’s at."

"The abuse that Luciana Berger has had to take would be unacceptable to anyone on any issue and she should’ve been better protected," he added.

But despite saying the issue has been mishandled by Labour leaders, Howarth doesn’t believe leaving the party is the proper response.

Raya Kalenova, CEO of the European Jewish Congress, said she is also concerned about the drop in Jewish support for the Labour Party, which has historically been strong.

