EU agrees on updated copyright framework with protections for content owners

After two years of hard deliberations, a final version of the Copyright Directive has been agreed by EU negotiators.

The text includes the right of the content owners to receive fair remuneration for the use of their works on the Internet and forces digital platforms such as YouTube or Google to obtain licenses from the creators or to control the material that users share.

The directive reinforces the position of the creators in front of the digital giants.

Before adoption, the text has to be approved by the European Parliament and the 28 member states.