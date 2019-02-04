Swedes have most 'healthy life years at birth' in Europe, Latvians fewest

Swedes enjoy the longest life expectancy at birth of any European country, potentially living nearly two decades more than in Latvia which is the shortest, new figures revealed on Monday.

According to Eurostat, the number of healthy years a person born in Europe could expect to live in 2016 was 64.2 years for women and 63.5 years for men. This is slightly higher than the global average, which the World Health Organisation estimates at 63.3 years.

The data from 2016 shows the number of "healthy" years a baby is expected to live without an activity limitation (disability) and represent only 77% and 81% of the total life expectancy for women and men respectively.

Women vs men

In general, women were found to have more healthy years than men although the difference is relatively small in most of them. Only four countries had gaps of more than three years: Lithuania, Poland, Bulgaria and Estonia.

However, there are ten countries in which the number of healthy years for women was lower than for men. The three highest gaps can be found in Iceland (-5.3 years), the Netherlands (-5.0 years) and Norway (-4.2 years).

Best and worst countries

Sweden claimed the top spot for both genders. Women there can expect to live 73.3 healthy years, and men 73.0 years.

The rest of the leading ten countries are the same for both genders but their spots in the rankings differ depending on the gender. Bulgarian women, for instance, claimed the sixth spot with a healthy life years expectancy at birth of 67.5 years, while their male counterparts are at the bottom of the top ten for men with 64.0 years.

At the other end of the spectrum is Latvia. The small Baltic country was found the worst for both women (54.9 years) and men (52.3 years).

Other countries to figure in the worst ten nations for both genders include Austria, Croatia, Finland, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Is money to blame for the discrepancies?

We compared the rankings with data on Real Gross Domestic Product per capita — a measurement of the total economic output of a country divided by the number of people and adjusted for inflation — to find out whether wealth had a significant impact on healthy life at birth.

The answer is not really.

Nine out of the top ten countries are undeniably wealthy states with real GDP per capita ranging from €20,800 in Malta to €69,100 in Norway in 2017. In Sweden, it hovers just under €43,000.

Yet Bulgaria proves the outlier, making it in the top ten for both genders despite a real GDP per capita of €6.300.

In contrast, Latvia's real GDP per capita totalled €11.600 in 2017, nearly double that of Bulgaria's. Additionally, Austria and Finland, which boast real GDP per capita of €37,000 and €35.900 respectively, men and women can expect to have fewer than 60 healthy years at birth.