Virginia governor's yearbook page shows photo of men in blackface, KKK robes

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's medical school yearbook page featured a picture of a man in blackface standing alongside a man in Ku Klux Klan robes, it was reported Friday.

The photo from the 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook ran alongside pictures of and personal information about Northam, the Washington Post and Virginian-Pilot reported.

NBC has not obtained a copy of the yearbook, and is not aware of the identities of the men in the picture in blackface or the Klan robes.

Northam's office had no immediate comment on the photo.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, center, speaks about the Virginians for Reconciliation and Civility proclamation during a press conference inside the Pocahontas Building in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 16, 2019. Bob Brown

"Racism has no place in Virginia," said Republican Party of Virginia chairman Jack Wilson. "These pictures are wholly inappropriate. If Governor Northam appeared in blackface or dressed in a KKK robe, he should resign immediately."

Northam cameunder fire from Republicans earlier this week, who accused him of supporting infanticide because of comments he made about late-term abortions in which the infant is severely deformed or unable to survive after birth.

The yearbook photo was first reported by a website called Big League Politics, a far-right site that often promotes conspiracy theories.