People stuck in Bosnia: up to 85% are economic migrants

Euronews reporter Hans von der Brelie met IOM's Western Balkans Coordinator Peter Van der Auweraert in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo. They met at a former military baracks that the Bosnia-and-Herzegovina authorities have transformed into an official accommodation center for migrants and refugees stranded in the country. With the support of the International Organisation for Migration - the UN's body in charge of managing global migration flows.

When the Euronews team arrives, groups of Somali and Pakistani men are waiting outside. Only a few days after opening the center - which houses 400 people - is overcrowded. Other accommodation centers are also experiencing a similar overflow in the recent weeks.