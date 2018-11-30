Mozzarella with Mozart

The Campania region of Italy is considered to be the home of the best buffalo mozzarella. And among others, the love of Mozart can be the secret of producing the best mozzarella, according to a local farmer, who provides special treatment to his Italian Mediterranean buffalo herds.

The philosophy of farm owner Antonio Palmieri is simple: take care of your animals and they will take care of you. And since Mr Palmieri acquired the farm in the 70s, he has built up a system in which he provides his best to all of his 350 buffaloes living on the Vannulo organic farm about 100 kilometres south of Naples in the town of Capaccio Paestum.

Vannulo is one of the 272 buffalo breeding farms in Italy, 110 of them located in Campania where mozzarella production was started in the 12th century by Benedictine monks and has never stopped, currently accounting for 16 percent of local GDP.