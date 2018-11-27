Nepal's digital restaurant where guests are served by robots

A restaurant in Kathmandu, Nepal is the first in South Asia to be fully 'digitised'.

Guests at Naulo place orders on touch screens and are served their dishes by 'waiter robots'.

Although not speedy, the robots are equipped with object and speech recognition.

Aayush Kasajoo director of Paaila Technology and owner of Naulo restaurant said the idea of creating the robots came as they saw opportunities for robots in the international service industry.

Three waiter robots are currently working at Naulo which opened its doors to the public four months ago.