Moroccan runners dominate Oman desert mega-marathon

Moroccan Rachid El Murabity won the 165-kilometre Oman Desert Marathon for a fifth time last Friday, November 23.

El Murabity ran a time of just under 14h 24m in the scorching desert heat, while his younger brother, Mohamed, claimed second place, three minutes and 12 seconds behind his sibling.

In third place was Oman's Sami Al Saidi, who finished less than two minutes further back.

Aziza Alraji, also of Morocco, won the women's marathon in 23 hours, 33 minutes and 31 seconds, beating France's Kathleen Leguin and Great Britain's Karen Day with more than three hours to spare.