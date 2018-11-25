Explosive judo on Day 3 of Osaka Grand Slam as Japanese judoka dominate

The third and final day of the Osaka Grand Slam 2018 saw the judo celebrities of Japan meet the public and sign autographs, bringing joy to their many fans.

On the tatami Henk Grol of The Netherlands was our Man of the Day. The multiple World and Olympic medalist at -100kg took his first major title at +100kg, defeating a high calibre field on his way to the final.

Long time rivals: Henk Grol of The Netherlands won gold in the +100kg category after defeating his long time rival Lukas Krpalek of the Czech Republic

There Grol met long time rival and Olympic Champion at -100kg Lukas Krpalek of the Czech Republic. This was their ninth time of meeting and Grol extended his lead to 6-3.

But after having lost twice in a row this was Grol's first victory over Krpalek in their new weight category. A swift ko-uchi for a waza-ari score from Grol gave him his first gold medal on the IJF World Judo Tour since 2014 and his travelling Dutch fans something to cheer about.

"It’s an incredible feeling to win the Grand Slam in Osaka. In the heavyweights it’s very special. To win this tournament is so hard with all the Japanese, normally they take the gold medals here so yeah, it’s an unbelievable feeling," said Henk Grol in an interview.

Woman of the Day

Our Woman of the Day was Ruika Sato of Japan. The home crowd were excited for this hotly anticipated contest. In the final she defeated her teammate and 2015 World Champion Mami Umeki of Japan.

Hotly anticipated contest: Ruika Sato of Japan defeated her teammate Mami Umeki of Japan in the -78kg final

Performing a technically brilliant turnover, Sato levered her opponent’s arm to score ippon with a pin to take gold in the -78kg category. This is her fifth Grand Slam title, and her third in Japan.