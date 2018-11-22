Denmark suspends future arms exports to Saudi Arabia

Denmark has suspended future arms exports to Saudi Arabia amid the country's growing concerns over the conflict in Yemen and the killing of a dissident Saudi journalist.

Copenhagen follows Germany, which has already moved to halt all arms sales to Saudi Arabia, while France said on Monday it will decide soon on sanctions over journalist Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi's death at the Saudi embassy in Istanbul last month.

"With the continued deterioration of the already terrible situation in Yemen and the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, we are now in a new situation," said Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen in a statement.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced earlier this week his continued alliance with Saudi Arabia, despite reports the Central Intelligence Agent had determined that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was behind the killing of Khashoggi.

The Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it issued 10 approvals of arms exports to Saudi Arabia last year and those that are still in process will not be suspended.

Saudi Arabia has denied claims that its crown prince was involved in the death.

Euronews has contacted the Danish embassy in Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry for comment.

Read: Which country has the most to lose in suspending arms sales to Saudi Arabia?