Venice glows red to express solidarity with persecuted Christians

Venice has been lit red to express solidarity with persecuted Christians, including Asia Bibi, and support religious freedom all over the world.

The Basilica of Santa Maria della Salute (Holy Mary of Health), Venice City Hall and the façades of Ca’ Farsetti and Ca’ Loredan were lit up overnight until Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, young people walked in procession from the Archidiocese of Venice through the city. The Patriarch of Venice shared hopes that the initiative would draw attention to the torment Christians suffer due to their religion and warned against indifference.

The event was organized by Venice Patriarchy and Aid to the Church in Need on the eve of the celebration of the feast of the Madonna della Salute (Our Lady of Health).