Italian town installs speed cameras, catches 58,000 cars over limit in two weeks

Residents in a rural Italian town were so fed up of speeding motorists, its mayor set up cameras, only to catch 58,000 cars driving over the limit in two weeks.

One Italian newspaper even said the trial speed camera in Acquetico, near the French border, saw over half of the cars travelling the route doing so over the 50km/h limit.

"It's really madness, considering that we have inhabitants who regularly move within the village and cross the road," the town's Mayor Alessandro Alessandri told Italy's Ansa news agency.

Alessandri said data from the speed camera showed the worst offender reached 135km/h.