EU proposes visa-free travel for UK citizens post-Brexit

As Brexit talks intensify in London, entering a critical 24hr period, the EU has said it will offer UK citizens visa-free travel in the event of a no deal scenario.
"The UK government maintains that it is fully committed to the Good Friday Agreement whilst simultaneously contesting the treaty through the courts. It reassures both the Irish government and EU that it will uphold its commitments whilst fighting to break them."Emma DeSouza Immigration and citizens' rights campaigner
"Rising global uncertainty and a widening U.S. yield differential with other economies provide support, but an elevated valuation may constrain further gains"Richard Turnill global chief investment strategist with BlackRock, wrote in a research note.
"The EPP did not choose wisely. When the votes were counted, Weber had won an overwhelming victory. The EPP rejected the candidate of European democratic values in favor of the long-time autocrat appeaser."R. Daniel Kelemen Professor of Political Science and Law, and Jean Monnet Chair in European Union Politics, Rutgers University, USA
"Trump’s strategy flopped in House races. House elections were held everywhere, and his red state rallies only alienated voters in affluent suburbs. It's likely to fail again in 2020."Bill Schneider Professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University
"As acting attorney general, Whitaker supplants Rosenstein as Mueller’s immediate supervisor (unless, like Sessions, he must also recuse from the matter). As such, he inherits the authority, among other things, to control the scope of Mueller’s investigation."Steve Vladeck Professor of law at the University of Texas School of Law
"The expected “thumping” and “shellacking” — terms deployed respectively by George W. Bush and Barack Obama to describe their party’s major midterm defeats — didn’t materialize."Keith Koffler Editor of White House Dossier and author of “Bannon: Always the Rebel.”
EU proposes visa-free travel for UK citizens post-Brexit