EU proposes visa-free travel for UK citizens post-Brexit

As Brexit talks intensify in London, entering a critical 24hr period, the EU has said it will offer UK citizens visa-free travel in the event of a no deal scenario.

However, the offer is conditional on the UK offering visa-free travel for EU citizens on short trips to Britain.