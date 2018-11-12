Record number of cranes cross Hungary's sky
A record amount of cranes have crossed Hungary's skies this week.
The ornithologists counted 160.000 species in the lowland, a quarter of them around the fishing lakes near Szeged. They usually make a stopover there on the long journey.
The huge water birds fly from Russia and Scandinavia to North Africa, but some of the cranes are coming from China. The great migration is also visible from space.
Hungarian puszta is one of the largest meadows and steppe ecosystems in Europe. The harmony with traditional agriculture provides suitable conditions for nesting and migration of many bird species.