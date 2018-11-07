The British Museum will be shining a light on "the greatest king you've never heard of", in an exhibition featuring the Assyrian king Ashurbanipal.
Watch: Assyrian 'king of the world' on dispaly in London
The self-proclaimed ‘King of the World’ ruled from the Eastern Mediterranean to Iraq during the seventh century BC.
Little is known of the Ashurbanipal but he is believed to have acquired the greatest library ever in existence during his reign.
The museum boasts about 30,000 clay tablets and fragments of tablets to recreate the library.
The Assyrian king is also said to have been a ruthless leader.