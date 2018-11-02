Egypt: Gunmen kill seven Christians on bus near monastery

At least seven people have been killed in an assault on a bus heading towards a monastery in Egypt, according to a Coptic Church official.

The incident took place on Friday as they were driving to the Saint Samuel Coptic Christian monastery near Minya, a city about 270-kilometres south of Cairo.

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, the group's AMAQ news agency said without providing evidence of its involvement.

The attack took place very close to the spot where gunmen killed 28 Christians in a similar attack in May last year.

Coptic Church spokesman Father Boulos Halim confirmed by phone to NBC News that seven were killed and an unconfirmed number of people injured.

"Terrorists attacked their bus on the way to (St) Samwil Monastery in Minya. The terrorists attacked them and fled”, he said.

Locals said the vehicle was part of a convoy.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Twitter he mourned the victims as martyrs and promised to rally ahead with a campaign against militants.

Egypt is carrying out a significant security and military offensive, mainly in Sinai, also on the border with Libya, to defeat militants behind a series of attacks on security forces and civilians, including Christians.

It said fighting Islamist militants is important to bring back security after the years of violence that followed the Arab Spring revolt in 2011.

Egypt's public prosecutor ordered an investigation and said she had sent a team of inspectors to the site and to nearby hospitals.