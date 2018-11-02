Child barbers offer haircuts at a snip in Thailand

Students at a primary school in central Thailand have been trained to run their own barbershop, where clients enjoy cut prices.

The salon, located inside the Wat Bampenboon primary school, is run like any other business, with all revenue being ploughed back into the company. But everything else about the operation is far from normal.

The salon is run by three barbers — all under 13 years old — who received a six-week training course from a volunteer, as well as another three staff members.

Haircuts at the salon cost five times less than at regular Thai barbershops — between 15 and 50 cents per cut depending on your age.

To cut a long story short, the barbershop allows customers to save money while giving staff a chance to earn money and valuable work experience.

The head teacher is hopeful it will open up opportunities and hone new vocational skills for students when they leave school.