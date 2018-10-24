On Raw Politics this Tuesday:
Raw Politics: EC rejects Italian budget, Saudi arms sales, data leaks
How should the EU react to Khashoggi's murder?
The panel debates how EU countries should react to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi after German Chancellor Angela Merkle calls on Germany to freeze arms sales to the Saudis. This follows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's address saying that Khashoggi's murder was "savagely planned".
EC rejects Italy's budget proposal
In an unprecedented move, the EC has rejected Italy's high-debt budget. The decision marks the first time the EC has intervened in a country's budget. Rome now has three weeks to respond with revisions of their proposal.
Stricter regulation to protect against data leaks
The panel detail the EU debate where MEP's could vote to enforce stricter regulations on tech companies to curb data leaks. This comes after a tumultuous year for tech giant Facebook, who have suffered from numerous scandals ranging from Cambridge Analytica harvesting data to hacks affecting 50 million users this September.
Other topics discussed in this episode include a Cube interview with investigative journalist Carole Cadwalladr and an interview withEurope's Competition Commissioner, Maragethe Vestager. Guests include Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola and BritishMEP Daniel Dalton among others.