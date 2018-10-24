Another U.S.-bound caravan takes shape, this one from El Salvador

WASHINGTON — As the Trump administration makes preparations to combat the 6,500 member Honduran migrant caravan making its way toward the United States, the Department of Homeland Security is also tracking a new caravan taking shape — this time from El Salvador, according to two U.S. officials, a local source on the ground in Central America and an internal U.S. government report obtained by NBC News.

The El Salvadoran caravan is still forming, but its members have plans to begin their journey northward towards the U.S. next week, according to the sources.