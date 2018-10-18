No-deal Brexit could lead to 'fake prosecco' on UK supermarket shelves

Current EU legislation aims to protect consumers by stipulating that the origins of products claiming to possess specific qualities should be marked on the packet.

If you're a fan of real Italian mozzarella, at the moment the region it was produced in is plain to see, so it's easy to tell what's authentic and what's mass-produced.

However, British foodies better beware as what's on supermarket shelves could become more of a mystery.

“It will open the door for products to be imported that have the same name as original Italian ones, but that are fake,” Massimiliano Giansanti, the President of Confagricoltura, an Italian agricultural organization, told Euronews.

Currently, the label “prosecco” can only be used for sparkling wine that has been produced in a certain region of Italy, according to standards set out in the code of practice for geographical indication but once this EU rule doesn't apply anymore, bubbly from anywhere could be called "prosecco".

The UK is traditionally in deficit in the agro-food sector and it is the fourth-largest importer of Italian products: 50% of which are wines and vegetables and 33% have the region they were produced in on the label.

"The game that is being played is of fundamental importance for the Italian agro-food system," Giansanti said.

"Geographical indications and quality denominations account for over a third of the total sales in the United Kingdom, which amount to €3.5 billion."

Fake "Made in Italy" goods generate around €60 billion worldwide, mostly on the other side of the Atlantic from Europe.

But depending on the Brexit deal, the UK market could be flooded with fake products.