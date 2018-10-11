In brief: Poland’s president has named 27 new judges to the Supreme Court as part of a judiciary reform that has triggered an EU lawsuit.
"The overall ineffectiveness of the judicial system is being used as a perfect smokescreen to give impunity for perpetrators in a number of high-level political cases."Srdjan Cvijić Senior Policy Analyst, Open Society European Policy Institute
"In order for Europe to be a champion of human rights globally, we have to get our own house in order first."Wajid Khan British Member of the European Parliament representing the Labour Party
"Any hopes that the new Foreign Secretary would tone down the rhetoric were quickly dispelled recently with Jeremy Hunt’s appalling and indefensible comparison of the EU to a ‘Soviet prison’- prompting Nigel Farage to remark that Hunt was now ‘talking his language.’"Seb Dance British Member of the European Parliament representing the Labour Party
Poland defies EU swearing in new supreme court judges
It is the latest move in the long-feud with the European Commission which has referred Warsaw to the EU's top court due to concerns over its judiciary policy.