Poland defies EU swearing in new supreme court judges

In brief: Poland’s president has named 27 new judges to the Supreme Court as part of a judiciary reform that has triggered an EU lawsuit.

It is the latest move in the long-feud with the European Commission which has referred Warsaw to the EU's top court due to concerns over its judiciary policy.