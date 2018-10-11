BREAKING NEWS

Kicking the plastic habit

The EU is taking a hard line on single-use plastics - with the European parliament's environment committee voting to bolster the Commissions plastics policy.

The report now lays out bans on plastic straws, plastic cutlery, expanded polystyrene food packaging, as well as committing countries to cutting down on other plastics.

It now faces a final vote later in October