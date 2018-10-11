'Austin Powers' star Verne Troyer's death ruled a suicide

The death of "Austin Powers" actor Verne Troyer, who died in April at age 49, has been declared a suicide.

The Los Angeles County County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner released an autopsy report on Troyer's death, ruling that the actor died from a "sequelae of alcohol intoxication." A test performed in April in reported that Troyer's blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit of .08.