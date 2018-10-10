From poverty and hunger to the environment and peace, Bono is certainly no stranger to saving the world. But now the U2 frontman has a new cause: Saving Europe.
You, too? Bono and the celebrity penchant for politics | Raw Politics
Today, Bono was in Brussels to meet the President of the European Parliament.
And while Africa development may have been the official reason, the future of Europe quickly dominated the discussion. Bono is just one of several stars to get political this week.
In the UK on Brexit, Sir Patrick Stewart of Star Trek fame said this week he will pay for people who want to attend the People’s Vote March in London.
In the US, pop star Taylor Swift broke her long silence on politics by endorsing the Democrats, while rapper Kanye West will lunch at the White House with Donald Trump tomorrow.
Tesa and Darren discuss celebrity forays into politics with Eszter Zalan, a reporter from EUobserver and British MEP with the Socialists and Democrats Catherine Stihler.