On Wednesday's Raw politics menu:
Raw Politics: Bono pitches up to save Europe, NATO's war games, the rats of Paris and Brexit silence
Bono in Brussels - U2's front man rubs shoulders with political elites, while we talk celebrity influence and star politicians.
Ready for Russia - NATO launches one of its largest military exercises since the end of the Cold War. It comes a month after Russia held its own large-scale 'war games' drill with China.
Political rats - the rodents threatening to infiltrate the mayoral campaign in Paris.
No news = Good news? - Reading into Brexit silence as Barnier briefs the EU Commission.
And in the Raw Moment, did Donald Trump just float his daughter for UN Ambassador after the resignation of Nikki Haley?