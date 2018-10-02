Ryder Cup fan plans legal action after her eye exploded from tee shot

A Ryder Cupfan plans to sue the tournament over a wayward tee shot that caused an "explosion" of her eyeball after she was struck in the head while watching alongside the fairway, according to the Agence France-Presse.

Corine Remande, 49, told AFP she was blinded in one eye after the American Brooks Koepka's tee shot struck her in the head on Friday during the competition held at Le Golf National club in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, just outside Paris.

Remande suffered a "fracture of the right socket and the explosion of the eyeball," which surgeons sewed back together, she told AFP.