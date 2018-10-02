Live updates: Indonesia Tsunami, UK immigration plan, Yevgeny Makarov released from prison

Indonesia Tsunami: Indonesian authorities scrambled to get food, aid and equipment into quake-hit Sulawesi island on Monday as the death toll from the disaster soared to at least 1200and looked certain to rise as rescuers struggled to reach devastated outlying communities.

Dozens of people were reported to be trapped in the rubble of several hotels and a mall in the city of Palu, which was hit by waves as high as six metres following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday.

Russian prisoner Yevgeny Makarov released from prison: In the summer, gruesome footage showed former inmate Makarov being tortured by wardens at Penitentiary No.1 in the Yaroslavl region, northeast of Moscow. He was shown lying face down on a table, being beaten with clubs for 40 minutes while he screamed for help. The footage sparked outrage and raised a light on rampant cases of prison torture in Russia.

The Russian paper Novaya Gazeta, that first released the footage said it was “only for those with strong nerves.” The incident prompted six arrests, 17 suspensions and spurred a flood of new accusations of similar treatment in Russian prisons. He was released on Tuesday and Makarov's lawyer said his life may still be in danger.

UK immigration plan: Theresa May unveiled her immigration plan that would see that passport holders from "low risk" countries would be scanned at e-gates, long stay workers would need to meet minimum salary requirements and there would be no caps on student visas. All of these new changes is to place the UK to be an outward-facing nation after Brexit, said May.

