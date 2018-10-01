People – the collateral damage of Brexit

With less than six months until the UK officially leave the EU, we get to know Daniel Cassidy and Caroline Taylor, two well integrated, multi-lingual Britons in Belgium who have applied for Belgian nationality in the wake of Brexit.

For Daniel Cassidy, whose whole family voted to leave except for him, Brexit still tarnishes his relationships and is banned as a speaking point over Christmas dinner by his mum. He believes the biggest hangover from Brexit is that families are deeply divide over what path the country should take. According to Patrick Lusyne from Statbel, 1,300 Brits applied for Belgian nationality last year, a figure he believes will have increased much more when the 2018 statistics are made available next year.