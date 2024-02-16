The best pop art lands in Bilbao’s Guggenheim Museum

By Euronews

A new exhibition dedicated to pop art has just opened its doors at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, in northern Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, has just inaugurated its new exhibition dedicated to pop art, the movement born in England in the late 1950s which took the US by storm in the 1960s and deeply revolutionised the art world.

The exhibition, titled “Signs and Objects. Pop Art from the Guggenheim Collection”, features works from the holdings of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York.

“Pop art is really characterised by its use of mass media and the visual imagery of popular culture, drawing and billboards, advertisements in newspapers,” said Lauren Hinkson, curator of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York.

The heyday of the pop art movement lasted until the 1980s, a time when the work of pop artists expressed a harsh and witty social criticism of the reality that was being lived at the time - which was mainly characterised by reckless consumerism.

The exhibition is on until September 15.

There are a total of five Guggenheim Museums around the world, including in New York and Bilbao, as well as in Venice, Abu Dhabi and Berlin.