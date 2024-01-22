Euronews Travel spoke to the President of Japan’s oldest alcohol company about what we can expect from the World Expo 2025 in Osaka.

The World Expo 2025 is being held in Osaka, Japan. Selected in 2018, the region is hoping to attract tourists from all over the world as well as domestic visitors from within Japan. Expo 2025 will be open from 13 April until 13 October 2025.

Euronews spoke to Takeshi Niinami, President of Suntory Holdings, one of the sponsors of the Expo to learn more.

Why is Osaka the perfect place to host the World Expo?

“Osaka is very convenient for visitors from abroad,” Mr Niinami explains.

“Land at Osaka, then go to the Osaka Kansai Expo and stay there for maybe a couple of days. And Osaka is a big hub to go to the many cities of Japan, like Kyoto and Tokyo.”

Osaka is known as Japan’s street food capital. Known as ‘B-Grade Gourmet’, this genre of delicious comfort food includes ramen, gyoza, rice bowls and curries.

When asked about Osaka’s culinary offerings, Mr Niinami proclaims, “You’ll enjoy different kinds of Japanese food that you've never tasted before.”

Osaka is also the birthplace of Suntory, one of Japan’s oldest alcohol producers, particularly known for its whisky. The city is equally famed for its sake, a Japanese rice wine that blends craftsmanship and tradition.

“Suntory developed such a culture of craftsmanship in Osaka,” Mr Niinami adds.

Takeshi Niinami, President of Suntory Holdings at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Euronews

Where is the World Expo 2025?

Osaka is located in the south of Honshu, Japan’s largest and most populous island. It can be reached in less than 3.5 hours on the bullet train from Tokyo. The Expo itself will be hosted on Yumeshima, a small artificial island in the bay of Osaka.

As well as spotlighting Osaka’s tempting cuisine, the Expo will showcase the region’s technology, business, research and science under the theme, ‘Designing Future Societies for Our Lives’.

A big part of this is sustainability, and the beautiful nature on Osaka’s doorstep serves as a reminder of the importance of caring for the planet. There are many tranquil gardens to explore in the city and a variety of day hikes within easy reach.

“Osaka Kansai Expo will demonstrate Japan's commitment to sustainability and ESG,” says Mr Niinami. “Japan is very much committed to sustainability… nature is everything for us. It is a blessing.

“We think more of nature so that we can carry it over to the next generations to come. And that's a big message from the Osaka Kansai Expo to the world.”

Tickets will be available to purchase online from six months before your chosen visiting date.

According to Mr Niinami, the Expo is expected to bring two trillion Yen (€12.5bn) into the local economy and a further €18 - 22bn from tourists continuing their trips around Japan.

Watch the video above to learn more.