Industrial action planned in 2023 was averted after talks progressed, but negotiations appear to have stalled this time around.

ADVERTISEMENT

The London Underground is set to grind to a halt for almost all of next week as workers walk out over pay.

Virtually no services are expected to run between Sunday night and Friday morning unless a last-minute solution to the problem is found.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) union working across various parts of the tube network announced rolling strikes on Friday for the whole of next week.

The most significant disruption is likely to occur between Monday and Thursday.

Major strikes hit London Underground

Transport for London (TfL) has warned commuters of major disruption to tube services next week as RMT workers dispute pay.

The first stoppages are scheduled for Friday (5 January) evening as RMT engineers walk out, which will affect District line services.

Over the weekend, staff in some network control functions will strike, but the real impact will only be felt starting on Sunday evening when tube services will end earlier than normal.

Customers are advised to complete journeys by 17:30 on that day.

The most severe disruption - when there will be ‘little or no tube service’ - will come on Monday and throughout the week as signallers and station staff walk out on alternate days.

TfL is advising anyone intending to use the tube during the strike days to check before they travel.

London Underground workers walk out over pay

The RMT union voted ‘overwhelmingly’ against TfL’s offer of a 5 per cent pay increase in 2023.

London Underground staff received an 8.4 per cent pay rise in 2022 as part of a four-year deal agreed before inflation soared.

“We are disappointed that RMT is planning strike action in response to our offer of a 5 per cent pay increase,” Glynn Barton, TfL’s chief operating officer, said.

“We have been clear throughout our productive discussions with our trade unions that this offer is the most we can afford while ensuring that we can operate safely, reliably and sustainably. We encourage the RMT to engage with us to avoid disruption for Londoners."

The RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch, said tube staff were not going to accept the “continual undermining of conditions.”

In particular, RMT wants to see the reinstatement of heavily reduced transport costs on national rail networks for staff, something which has not been available to new workers since 1996.

“The refusal of TfL to restore staff travel facilities and create a two-tier workforce is unacceptable,” Lynch said. “

“Our members have made it clear that they are prepared to take action and we urge TfL to enter into meaningful conciliatory talks to avert disruption in the capital.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Industrial action planned in 2023 was averted after talks progressed, but negotiations appear to have stalled this time around.

Should the stoppages go ahead, travellers should be prepared for very busy London Overground and Elizabeth line services as well as buses.