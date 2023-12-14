The Samaná peninsula is the Dominican Republic’s greenest region and offers white sand beaches, a colourful underwater world, rich nature and tasty cuisine.

The Samaná peninsula is in the far northeast of the Dominican Republic. In this episode of Explore, Cinzia Rizzi visits this wild region and discovers the colourful underwater world, postcard beaches and lush green side of this Caribbean island.

We start our journey in Playa Rincón, at the top of the peninsula. Surrounded by white sand, turquoise water and coconut trees, this beach is ranked as one of the top ten most beautiful beaches in the world.

Snorkelling in this region is spectacular. The reefs are rich with coral, sponges, sea urchins, and all sorts of colourful fish. Between January and March, in Samaná Bay you can also observe some huge sea creatures: humpback whales come here to reproduce and to give birth.

Before visiting the greenest part of the area by horseback and seeing the impressive Salto El Limón waterfall, we make a stop at Cayo Levantado - a paradise-like island - to taste a traditional Samaná dish: Pescado con coco. A colourful and tasty meal, which perfectly reflects Dominican cuisine.