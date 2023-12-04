The airport says they don't know when flights will resume.

Flight chaos continues at Germany's second busiest hub Munich Airport with most flights cancelled.

The airport has issued a warning to passengers: if you haven't had confirmation that your flight is going, stay at home.

Heavy snowfall hit Southern Germany on Saturday, leading to the airport temporarily suspending all flights. Public transport was also disrupted across the region.

Residents had to work hard to clear the snow off their cars and roads after the Munich region woke up to find the city covered in a heavy blanket of snow.

On Friday, the German Weather Service issued a red level warning for up to 40 centimetres of snow, with the snowfall expected to continue into Saturday evening.