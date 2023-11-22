Eurostar has announced there are 75,200 promotional fares up for grabs for the first months of 2024.

Train journeys are booming in popularity thanks to dozens of new rail routes and more eco-conscious travellers who want to avoid the hassle of flight delays.

But the price of tickets is holding the sector back and means some holidaymakers continue to opt for cheap flights instead.

There’s good news from Eurostar for early 2024, however. The international rail company has released thousands of promotional fares to and from London.

A trip to the continent is a great way to keep winter blues at bay, but get booking quickly as you don’t have long to take advantage of the offer.

Eurostar releases thousands of promotional rail fares

Passengers can purchase tickets for journeys to and from London for £39 (€45).

The single fares are available for trips booked between 3 January and 16 March next year.

You have less than a week to take advantage of the offer, however, which ends at midnight on 27 November.

The sale applies to standard class tariffs for travel from London St Pancras to Paris, Brussels, Lille, Rotterdam and Amsterdam.

Extend your trip to Germany

Eurostar’s extended network connects a total of 18 destinations across France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, so why not head a little further afield?

From Brussels, passengers can change onto connections to cities including Cologne, Dusseldorf and Dortmund.

How to get cheap Eurostar tickets

If you want to save money on an extended journey or at another time in the year, Eurostar has a few tips.

“Booking your trip well in advance gives you the best chance to nab a low-cost fare, especially at peak times like bank holidays and weekends,” the company advises.

“Use the Eurostar app to book with ease and you’ll also be the first to know about new offers and deals.”

If you see a bargain but haven’t decided on your travel dates yet, you can book a flexible ticket which allows you to change your booking as many times as you want with no exchange fee up to 7 days before departure.

Eurostar also recommends opting for mid-week travel as the cheapest tickets are usually for trains on Tuesday and Wednesday.